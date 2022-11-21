The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) has approved $8.75 million in low-interest loans and $3.2 million in grants for economic development and public infrastructure improvements in local counties.
State funds will leverage nearly $130 million in private, local, and other state resources. Funding is expected to spur broadband deployment, business growth, and the creation of more than 125 family-wage jobs in communities throughout the state.
“Since 1982, the Community Economic Revitalization Board has invested more than $223 million across the state, an investment generating over 39,000 jobs,” CERB chair Michael Echanove said. “The jobs and economic growth that result from these projects are imperative, especially as the economic landscape is shifting. These investments will help build stronger communities for our Washington residents.”
The release of CERB funds to these projects is contingent upon each applicant completing specific pre-contract requirements, such as finalizing other funding sources and obtaining necessary permits.
Below is a list of funding by county:
- Adams County — $50,000 grant to Othello for the “Economic Feasibility Study and Marketing Plan.” CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local funds.
- Franklin County — $50,000 grant to Pasco for the “Comprehensive Economic Development Strategic Plan.” CERB funds are matched by $50,000 in local resources.
- Kitsap County — $50,000 grant to the Port of Bremerton for the “Sewer Replacement Planning” project which will help in the design and engineering needed for the replacement of a failing sewer line. CERB funds are matched by $12,500 in local resources.
- Skagit County — $1.8 million grant to the Port of Skagit County for the “Sauk-Suiattle Broadband Connectivity Project” to construct a dark fiber backbone from Darrington to the Sauk-Suiattle tribe. This project will create 90 high-speed internet connections. CERB funds are matched by $450,000 in state resources.
- Whatcom County — $5 million loan to Lynden for the “West Main and Berthusen Road Roundabout” project including construction of a roundabout, street improvements, stormwater facilities, and LED street lighting. CERB funds leveraged $40 million in private investment by Canature USA Freeze Dry. The company intends to build the largest freeze-dried pet food production facility in North America. CERB funds are matched by $1.125 million in local resources.
- Yakima County — $25 million loan and a $1.25 million grant to the Port of Sunnyside for the “Pacific Ag Project” to fund the construction of public utilities. CERB funds leveraged $80 million in private investment by Pacific Ag, for a facility to produce renewable natural gas from agricultural waste that will then be injected into the interstate natural gas pipeline. CERB funds are matched by $4.7 million in local resources.