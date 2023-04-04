ArtsFund and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation announced today that 671 arts and culture organizations had been awarded a Community Accelerator Grant.
The $10 million total in grants was funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation and administered by ArtsFund.
The partnership between the foundation and ArtsFund had initially been announced six months ago and was motivated by continued financial need from the arts and culture sector, the release said.
“This community-driven model distributes urgently needed capital quickly, equitably, and efficiently to arts and culture organizations that are so important to a vibrant, healthy community,” said Lara Littlefield, executive director of the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, in the release. “We are heartened by the diversity and geographic reach of this program as well as the speed and efficiency in which it was administered thanks to ArtsFund and the community advisory panel.”
The grant program, according to the release, gave higher funding priority to organizations serving those who are often underrepresented by other funding programs, like rural, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ communities and communities living with disabilities. Still, every eligible organization that applied — more than half of whom reported an annual budget of less than $500,000 — was awarded a grant. Individual grants were between $2,500 and $25,000.
“We are so proud to highlight the breadth and depth of Washington’s rich cultural landscape, and celebrate the leadership and vision of the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation in funding this program,” said ArtsFund CEO and president Michael Greer in the release. “Our hope is that their philanthropy inspires others to continue to invest in this sector, and see how possible it is to make an investment that is meaningful, equitable, and expeditious.”
See who received an award here.