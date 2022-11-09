The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has granted the Washington Department of Commerce’s Office of Homeless Youth a $5.29 million grant.
The funding through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program will support a wide range of programs aimed at ending youth homelessness, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.
Commerce will use the funding provided through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to address youth homelessness by tailoring support programs to their needs, including funding for housing units, wrap-around services, and housing support. The funding also will support youth-focused performance measurement and coordinated entry systems, a release said.
Over the next several months, communities will work with their youth advisory boards, child welfare agencies, and other community partners to create a community plan to end youth homelessness.
Asotin, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston, Walla Walla, Whatcom, and Yakima counties will benefit from the state grant. Local planning processes will identify specific projects and then communities will apply for housing and services dollars to support them.
Commerce Receives More Than $5.2M to Help End Youth Homelessness in Washington
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has granted the Washington Department of Commerce’s Office of Homeless Youth a $5.29 million grant.
Tags
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.