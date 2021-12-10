The Washington State Department of Commerce is looking to expand its Small Business Resiliency Network, which launched in early 2020. The department is currently seeking applications from community-based nonprofit organizations interested in joining.
Commerce is seeking organizations with small business and nonprofit competence in racially, ethnically, or otherwise diverse communities who historically have had limited access to and have been underserved by mainstream resources.
Applications are due Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. To apply, organizations must demonstrate they are:
- Recognized as a trusted community messenger organization representing and serving historically marginalized and underserved communities;
- Registered in the state of Washington as a nonprofit organization;
- Physically located with services provided in Washington state; and
- Led by a board of directors, executive leadership and staff that are at least 51 percent representative of the community or communities served.
Contract funding amounts and specific scope of work will be negotiated with accepted organizations. The amount of funding awarded to a specific organization will be based on a variety of factors including reach, number of businesses served, staff time dedicated to the work, and the depth and breadth of services provided.
Detailed information and application instructions can be found in the solicitation form on the network webpage.