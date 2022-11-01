Minority or women business owners and those located in rural areas often do not have access to the right mix of resources provided by small business technical assistance providers, according to a recent report by the Washington State Department of Commerce. The report narrows in on micro-businesses with five or fewer employees and $100,000 or less in annual revenue.
“Part of our goal with this report is to ensure that all small businesses — and especially those farthest from opportunity — have access to the technical assistance they need in an approach and with resources that will create pathways to their success,” said Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a press statement. “I look forward to continuing to invest in these technical assistance providers and learn from their guidance so they can continue to best serve our thriving small businesses.”
The Commerce’s study found that three factors — time, trust and technology — play important roles in whether or not businesses can access capital and support.
- Time: Owners need between 40 to 80 hours of assistance, after business hours, on nights and weekends;
- Trust: Providing in-language services from technical assistance providers that business owners already know and trust from their communities are integral to providing effective services. Although access to capital and financing was the top unmet need, minority-owned businesses and those in rural disadvantaged communities face unique, systemic challenges to capital access; and
- Technology: For businesses farthest from opportunity, technology access — ranging from basic broadband to computers and digital literacy — is a crisis. Without access to the right technology, businesses can’t engage in online retailing or apply for grants and many other financial products.