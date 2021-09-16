Commerce Puts $11.4M Toward Rural Infrastructure Projects

The Washington State Department of Commerce recently announced that it was offering a total of $11.4 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) in 2021 for 20 rural cities, towns, and counties.
According to a release, the projects being funded by the grants will improve rural water, sewer, streets, community facilities, and fire protection systems; support affordable housing and economic development; and complete community planning for asset management, recreation, and growth.
“This funding is necessary for small local governments, whose resources are stretched thin by the pandemic, to build and maintain public infrastructure that strengthens their communities,” commerce director Lisa Brown said in a prepared statement.
According to the release, Commerce had received some 37 grant applications, with a total requested amount of $19.4 million.
