The Washington State Department of Commerce announced in a release today that $1,850,243 in grants have been given to the Department of Corrections, the City of Renton, and several state school districts to improve energy efficiency in their buildings.
“Buildings are the second largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Increasing energy efficiency to reduce energy use and costs offers a tremendous return on investment while also supporting jobs in the clean energy economy,” commerce director Lisa Brown said in a release. “It’s important that government lead by example — these projects demonstrate the significant near and long-term benefits of investing in building energy efficiency.”
The grants are offered through Washington’s Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings program, the release said, adding that the effort aims to advance the goals of the 2021 Washington State Energy Strategy to meet greenhouse gas emission limits while also working to assist less-resourced communities throughout Washington.
Half the grants are going to areas with populations below 5,000 people, the release said.
See the full list of grantees here.