The Washington State Department of Commerce has developed a revamped version of its Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program and is partnering with four rural communities to explore the potential for developing innovation clusters.
The new version of ICPA is called ICAP Launch. Commerce will partner with four teams of industry and community leaders, economic development organizations, research institutions, and nonprofits. In addition to $50,000 grants, each organization will be involved in a year-long strategic guidance and technical assistance program. The goal is to develop an early-stage innovation cluster strategy for their targeted industries.
The four groups are:
- Clallam County Economic Development Council, Clallam and Jefferson Counties
- Mid-Columbia Economic Development District
- Room One in partnership with Blue Sky Minds, Okanogan County
- TwispWorks, Okanogan County
Established in 2022, Washington’s ICAP program was key launching nine innovation cluster organizations in industries such as clean energy technology, quantum computing, bioscience, and sustainable aviation and maritime, a release said.