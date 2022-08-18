Nonprofit organizations with a history of assisting Washington state small businesses are invited to apply for grants up to $5 million each from the new Small Business Innovation Fund, the Washington State Department of Commerce has announced.
The deadline to submit proposals to Commerce is Sept. 2. Click here for more information.
Organizations will be eligible for grants between $500,000 and $5 million. Eligible organizations must be licensed to do business in Washington state and be registered with the Office of the Secretary of State as a nonprofit.
Eligible uses of the awards include:
- Funding small business incubator and accelerator programs;
- Local procurement initiatives;
- Small business competitiveness programs focused on hiring and retention;
- Improvements and repairs to physical workspaces in response to public health requirements or acts of vandalism; and
- Projects that increase the aptitude of small business to succeed and thrive.