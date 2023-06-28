The Washington State Department of Commerce announced in a release today that it had opened applications for projects seeking capital to support affordable housing in Washington.
According to the release, the planned $302 million investment is, to date, the state’s single largest funding round.
“Stable housing is the foundation for self-sufficiency,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong in the release. “These historic investments are crucial to tackling a decades-long deficit in housing that is affordable and available to those who need it most.”
The funding is open to eligible local governments, housing authorities, tribal governments, community-housing development agencies, and nonprofits. About $290 million of the funding comes from the Washington Legislature’s appropriation for the 2023-25 biennium, the release noted, adding that that includes $24.2 million specifically for projects assisting those with disabilities and $107.4 million from the Apple Health and Homes program.
The new investments are expected to be officially announced in December.
Commerce will be hosting in July and August in-person and remote workshops for potential applicants. Get more details here.