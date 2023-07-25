The Washington State Department of Commerce announced in a release today that it had distributed $79 million in grants to 1,493 pandemic-affected hospitality-sector businesses in the state. With awards going to every eligible business that applied, funding was provided through the Washington Hospitality Grant program.
“Many small businesses are family owned, providing a key pathway to building generational wealth,” said Commerce director Mike Fong in a release. “Today, even as pressure from the direct financial impact of the pandemic is easing, small business owners are faced with ongoing obstacles as they adapt to new business models and uncertainties around workforce, supply chain disruptions, and other challenging economic conditions.”
Businesses across 37 Washington counties received funding. The release noted that, thus far, Commerce has distributed about $500 million in emergency-relief grants to support economic recovery from COVID-19.
"As small businesses face day-to-day challenges and continue to navigate the lasting impacts of the pandemic, support like the Washington Hospitality Grant program is critical for our recovering hospitality sector in Seattle and across the state,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell in the release. “From the Chinatown-International District and downtown to neighborhoods across the city, we know an equitable recovery requires thriving small businesses who are the backbone of our local economy, integral to our communities, and vital in generating wealth for families. We must be intentional to ensure businesses of all sizes have the resources and support they need to stabilize, grow, and continue to provide the goods and services we all love and cherish. I look forward to continued partnership with the state and with small businesses to advance these shared goals."