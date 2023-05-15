In an effort to help battle chronic homelessness, the Washington State Department of Commerce has announced that it is investing nearly $650,000 toward building a new statewide Apple Health and Homes initiative.
“Apple Health and Homes is a trail-blazing initiative to pair housing and healthcare for some of our highest need and most vulnerable neighbors," said Commerce Director Mike Fong in a prepared statement. "It relies on foundational elements for successful permanent supportive housing models: rent subsidies, capital construction funds, and supportive services. These initial grants will help build out partnerships and jumpstart programs across the state to serve those individuals who would qualify for this unique health care-plus-housing intervention.”
The funding will go to 27 organizations across the state with projects intended to serve people experiencing homelessness who also have health conditions. Future grant rounds are expected, depending on available funding.
Organizations awarded initial funding include, but are not limited to:
Grays Harbor County:
- The Moore Wright Group — $25,000
King County:
- African Community Housing and Development — $25,000
- Atromitos Consulting — $25,000
- Communities of Belonging — $25,000
Pierce County:
- Metropolitan Development Council — $25,000
Thurston County:
- Consistent Care Thurston — $25,000
The AHAH initiative builds on the Washington State Health Care Authority’s Foundational Community Supports program — the first of its kind in the U.S. FCS is a Medicaid-reimbursable service that provides permanent supportive housing services.