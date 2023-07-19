More than $40 million in Washington State Department of Commerce grants will be used to increase support and direct services to help combat homelessness among state youths. To help evaluate funding applications, Commerce's Office of Homeless Youth sought input from youth who have experienced homelessness, the Department of Commerce has announced.
As a result, nearly 60 young people from across the state recently gathered in SeaTac over three days to help evaluate the applications.
“Hearing from those we serve — particularly those with lived experience of the challenges we are addressing — is core to Commerce’s commitment to equity and transparency in our program design and funding decisions,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong in a press statement. “We are grateful for the time, passion and invaluable insights these young people contributed to make this a better and more inclusive process.”
Funded projects include:
- Emergency housing and rental assistance,
- Crisis intervention services,
- Outreach to connect homeless youth with resources,
- Mental health services, and
- Flexible funding to divert young people from the homeless-crisis response system.
This marked the second year that young experts were consulted. They spent nearly six months engaged in this process, taking a lead role in identifying funding priorities, developing scoring criteria, and analyzing funding requests, the release said. Their evaluations, alongside other criteria identified in the competitive funding process, determined which applicants received funding.
Click here to view a complete list of the 112 grants awarded.