The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that it has awarded $2.1 million in growth management planning grants to help King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties — and several cities within them specifically — plan for local climate change impacts.
As a part of their 10-year planning cycle required under the Washington Growth Management Act, communities were asked to develop vulnerability assessments and identify measures for reducing vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions.
Proposals from the 27 communities awarded funding revealed a wide range of creative approaches and work. Examples include:
- Bainbridge Island will use preliminary geographic information system (GIS) mapping to assess their vulnerability to flooding associated with sea levels rising applying the USGS Puget Sound Central Storm Modeling System.
- Renton will develop and adopt a vehicle electrification action plan to support electric vehicle policy and charging infrastructure investments.
Grant funds were drawn from the 2022 Washington Legislature’s $10 million appropriation to support communities in their comprehensive plan periodic updates. Up to $100,000 for counties and up to $80,000 for cities was available through a competitive process for the current state fiscal biennium.