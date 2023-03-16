Open Sign

The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced the availability of $9.7 million in disaster relief grants for eligible small businesses. Applications are due March 31. The grant limit is $75,000 per business. 

Eligible small businesses are those with annual gross receipts of $5 million or less that have sustained a reduction in business income or activity as the result of:

  • Natural disaster such as flood, earthquake, or a comparable event.
  • Human-caused disaster such as a major utility disruption resulting in property damage or prolonged outages.

Funds may be used to reimburse the following eligible expenses:

  • Payroll
  • Utilities and rent
  • Marketing and advertising
  • Building improvements and repairs
  • Replacing damaged inventory and equipment
  • Other operational and business expenses related to a qualifying disaster

How to Apply

Businesses need to first identify and contact the Associate Development Organization representing their county. They will need the name of their local ADO and a representative’s name and contact information to complete the online grant application. In addition to the ADO information, eligible businesses must provide all of the following in the application:

  • Washington State Business License
  • Proof of address
  • W-9 and 2019-2021 tax returns
  • Documentation of receipts

Once businesses have gathered the required information, they can visit the application portal here.

