The Washington State Department of Commerce has launched the first round of economic development grants to organizations within five high-growth industries, with each organization receiving up to $550,000 along with strategic guidance and support.
“From information technology to aerospace, agriculture to clean energy, Washington state innovations have a history of global impact,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a prepared statement. “Identifying and supporting the innovation clusters is a long-term strategy to accelerate growth in key industries with the potential to change lives and become economic engines that strengthen communities and create jobs for the future.”
The first clusters and their focus industries are:
- Enterprise Digital Growth Ecosystem (EDGE) Cluster, led by the 5G Open Innovation Lab: Using edge computing and 5G to digitally transform agriculture, energy and utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics.
- Advanced Technology Cluster, led by the Washington Technology Industry Association: Using quantum computing and distributed ledger technologies (blockchain) to grow advanced technologies and maintain Washington’s technology leadership.
- Consortium for Hydrogen and Renewable Generated E-Fuels (CHARGE), led by WSU’s Joint Center for Deployment and Research in Earth and Abundant Materials (JCDREAM): Exploring the use of hydrogen to decarbonize heavy-duty transport, aviation and shipping and reduce reliance on non-renewable fuel sources.
- Decarbonizing the Built Environment Cluster, led by The Clean Tech Alliance: Advancing the development and adoption of clean technologies to decarbonize elements of the built environment including human-made structures, features such as energy and transportation, and facilities where people live and work.
- Washington VERTical, led by the Port of Benton: Accelerating the transition to clean, renewable and non-emitting energy production sources by 2025 through advanced nuclear power technologies.
Four more clusters will be added this year, expanding geographic and industry impact throughout the state.