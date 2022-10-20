The Department of Commerce is looking to create a roster of contracted mentors for the Social Equity in Cannabis: Technical Assistance Mentorship Program.
Mentors will provide support services to program participants interested in starting cannabis business enterprises, especially in areas disproportionately impacted by high poverty and strict enforcement of cannabis prohibition, a release from the department said.
Commerce is seeking contractors with expertise in business management, social equity, and law who can provide their services from January to June 2023. General applicants for the social equity licenses and the selected social equity applicant (SEA) criteria will have access to individual mentorship time, learning experiences, and events with selected mentors.
In addition to the mentor roster, Commerce is looking to contract a program facilitator who will be expected to organize the mentors, general applicants, and the selected SEA cohort to convene, learn from all other mentors, and potentially host events.
The application window closes Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. Commerce will host a Q&A session for this procurement Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Click here to learn more.