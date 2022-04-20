The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded $46.9 million in new grants to 25 projects for acquisition, renovation, and new construction of local behavioral health facilities in nine counties statewide.
The 25 behavioral health projects awarded funding through the Washington State Department of Commerce Behavioral Health Facilities program will create more than 300 beds and expand outpatient care capacity in nine counties throughout the state.
“Having access to appropriate care and treatment closer to home can be a game-changer for people and families facing serious mental and behavioral health challenges,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a press statement. “Investing in these smaller, more efficient facilities strengthens communities by increasing local and regional capacity to serve more patients in the area.”
Behavioral health facility awards were available across 10 funding categories, including crisis stabilization, specialized dementia care, 90/180 day civil commitments, enhanced services facilities, intensive behavioral health, regional needs, peer respites, children and minor youth care, and secure withdrawal management and stabilization.
Later this year, the Behavioral Health Facilities program will open additional grant rounds for crisis stabilization facilities, enhanced services facilities, peer respites, intensive behavioral health facilities, and 90/180 day beds. Click here for additional information.