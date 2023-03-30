The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced about $50.6 million in grants whose funds will go toward 13 affordable housing projects. The grants will create 214 affordable units and 70 beds for people who are currently experiencing homelessness or at high risk of homelessness across 10 counties in the state.
This is the second round of funding through the state’s 2022 Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition program.
“Over the past two years, the Legislature made historic investments in housing that are helping move many more people indoors and keep them housed with dignity and safety,” said Commerce's acting director Kendrick Stewart in a prepared statement. “We have far more work to do, but this latest round of investments will quickly bring more housing options online and maintain them for the future.”
The RCHA program provides funding to acquire property for rapid conversion into enhanced emergency shelters, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, permanent housing, youth housing or shelter for people with extremely low incomes, and people experiencing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness in Washington.
Local governments, housing authorities, nonprofits, tribal governments and other groups from regions with significant remaining funding were eligible to apply.
All projects will enter a 90-day due diligence period before contracting for the funds. Commerce grants are performance-based, providing funds on a reimbursement basis for eligible uses under the contract terms.