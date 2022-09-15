The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded $20.8 million in new grants to 81 nonprofit organizations to help fund permanent supportive housing for people with disabling physical and behavioral health conditions.
Funding will be used for the operations and maintenance of 3,135 permanent housing units statewide, along with supportive services essential for people with life-altering disabilities, a release said.
Permanent supportive housing (PSH) is subsidized, leased housing with no limit on the length of stay that prioritizes people who need comprehensive support services to stay housed. Service providers pair housing with on-site or off-site voluntary services to support a person with complex and disabling behavioral or physical health conditions. Additionally, permanent supportive housing focuses on improving the health status of residents and connecting them with community-based health care, treatment, and employment services.
Grants provide gap funding to providers between what is received in rent assistance from the individuals residing in the units and the maintenance and operations costs of the building. Reimbursement for the cost of supportive services provided to residents is also available.
The $20.8 million in grants builds on $19.5 million in continuing funding to providers across the state, supporting another 3,149 housing units. The total $40.3 million Commerce has now awarded will provide 6,284 permanent supportive housing units statewide.