The Washington State Department of Commerce announced this week that $18.6 million will be allocated toward affordable housing development throughout the state. The total funds also will lower the effective costs by about $12,000 for each housing unit being developed.
The near $19 million will support the progress of 16 ongoing projects and more than 1,500 affordable housing units throughout King, Clark, Skagit, Spokane, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima Counties.
How funds will be allocated in King and Thurston County, per a Commerce release:
- $1,572,095 to the Valley View Sewer District for the SeaTac Center Affordable Housing Project and 365 units. Apartments plan to offer daycare services developed by the Inland Group.
- $2.5 million to King County for the Redondo Heights Transit-Oriented Development Project for 202 affordable units. Apartments will have an on-site playground and food bank market, developed by 19th Avenue Properties.
- $1,081,523 to the Burien-Miller Creek Project and 40 affordable units. The project is a combination of owner-occupied townhomes in a community land trust and rental apartments developed by Habitat for Humanity.
- $2.5 million to the City of Olympia for the Family Support Center Project and 62 affordable units.
In addition to the funds from the Department of Commerce, the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) grants will provide up to $2.5 million for sewer, water, or storm-water improvements and/or waived system development charges for new affordable housing projects.
After the first round received 40 applications, CHIP has been opened for a second round of grants. People who want to apply for the program must be a city, county, or public utility district in partnership with an affordable housing project. For more information or to apply, visit the CHIP webpage.