The Washington State Department of Commerce announced this week $17.5 million in funding for 26 projects in 11 counties.
The projects will support the development of about 2,100 affordable housing units in Washington state. Through the funding, the cost of each housing unit will be lowered by about $8,000, according to the department.
“The communities receiving grant funds have already made affordable housing a priority with local tax levies. This program supports and helps accelerate that work at a time when affordable housing projects throughout the state are facing significant cost increases,” said Commerce director Lisa Brown in a release.
The department awarded funding to projects in 11 counties. The projects chosen were selected from 44 applications received in round two, including the projects not funded in round one, and accounted for more than $40 million in application requests.
The program grants provide up to $2.5 million per project for sewer, water, or stormwater improvements and/or waived system development charges for new projects to create affordable housing.
“The applicant must be a city, county, or public utility district in partnership with an affordable housing project. The goal is to help build more housing units more quickly, by covering upfront costs of infrastructure and connecting housing to municipal systems,” the release said.
The project will open the third round of applicants soon. Learn more about the new funding and projects here.