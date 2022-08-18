In collaboration with the Washington Festivals and Events Association (WFEA), the Washington State Department of Commerce is awarding $3.3 million in grants to support local festivals and events that have suffered due to the pandemic.
The grants are being awarded to 284 organizations based in 36 different Washington counties. The money will allow these organizations to continue holding local events and festivals in areas with small populations unable to be held during the height of the pandemic, a release said.
“Festivals and events are important to a community’s sense of place," said Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a statement on the importance of these relief grants. “They bring residents together and visitors from out of town.”
“Many of these celebrations also support other causes, from local food banks to college scholarship programs,” Brown added. “They are an essential part of Commerce’s mission of strengthening communities and growing Washington’s economy."
Some of the organizations being awarded grants include local downtown associations, film and music festivals, art fairs, historical societies, and local parks and recreation departments.
The size of the grant awarded to each varies based on need and range from $178 to $35,000. Organizations may use this money for the cost of infrastructure, equipment, and labor.
Learn more about the Washington State Department of Commerce grants here.