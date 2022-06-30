The Washington State Department of Commerce’s Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness shared this week that two leadership roles have been filled for creative economy sector development and small business support.
Shannon Halberstadt and Linda Lee Womack joined the office June 1. Halberstadt took on the role of creative economy sector lead, and Womack assumed the position of Creative Economy Sector Development director.
Prior to this position, Halberstadt was the campaign manager for Keep Music Live, which provided support to live music businesses during the pandemic. In her new position, Halberstadt will foster connections and policy to help creative businesses thrive in Washington.
“I’m honored to join the talented team at Commerce,” Halberstadt said in a statement, “and look forward to working closely with creative sector industry leaders to support and grow this important sector that brings so much richness, vitality, and sense of place to communities all over the state.”
Womack was previously the director of the Minority Business Development Agency, which provided business consulting for minority-owned businesses. As the director of Creative Economy Sector Development, Womack will continue to support small local businesses.
“Commerce is results-driven and I have always admired the agency’s work in how they engage and support businesses in all sectors to grow and remain competitive,” Womack said in a statement. “The team is smart and accomplished, and I am elated to join them; this is a dream role, and I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues in the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness and across the organization to serve our small business communities in every region of the state.”
Learn more about the Washington State Department of Commerce here. Get more information about the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness here.