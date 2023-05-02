New funding awards totaling $83.5 million will be used to provide affordable housing opportunities in communities statewide, the Washington State Department of Commerce has announced.
“Commerce used extensive public input from stakeholders, other public funders, and legislatively authorized flexibility to fund the waitlist and move projects toward the finish line,” said Corina Grigoras, assistant director for Commerce’s Housing Division, in a prepared statement. “We distributed funding to ensure that every region receives needed resources to tackle our state’s affordable housing crisis.”
The new Office of Apple Health and Homes and Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit awarded $43.7 million to create 484 multifamily housing units. Commerce said it's reserving 113 units for permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and health or behavioral-health challenges. These housing units must remain in service for the intended purpose for at least 40 years.
In addition, $39.8 million remaining from the Rapid Capital Housing program will fund projects on the Housing Trust Fund waitlist. Construction will be able to move forward on 291 new affordable housing units in communities from Walla Walla and Mattawa in Eastern Washington to Raymond and Lopez Island in Western Washington.