In this year’s first round of the Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition (RCHA) program, the Department of Commerce has awarded approximately $77.9 million in grants to seven affordable housing projects throughout Washington.
Additionally, three projects requesting $8.5 million are pending evaluation on the waitlist.
The RCHA program creates funding to acquire property for those with extremely low incomes and people experiencing sheltered and unsheltered homelessness in the state. This round will create 390 affordable housing units and includes five new apartment buildings, a hotel in Yakima, and a single-family home to serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The second round of funding from the RCHA will be announced Oct. 26 with $84.7 million still available in funds. Around $19.4 million of those funds will be set aside for rural communities.
If funding is not fully allocated, Commerce will evaluate with the Policy Advisory Team and public stakeholders on the possibility of a third-round application in 2023. Additionally, there will be attempts to address issues regarding project funding gaps due to inflation and spurring projects on the waitlist after the upcoming Traditional Housing Trust Fund.
Commerce strongly encourages local governments, housing authorities, nonprofits, tribal governments, and other eligible groups from regions with significant remaining funds to apply.
Available Round 2 funding remaining by region:
Great Rivers
$ 7,900,000
Greater Columbia
$ 6,554,319
King
$ 776,675
North Central
$ 3,500,000
North Sound
$18,735,299
Pierce
0
Salish
$ 6,300,000
Southwest
0
Spokane
$14,000,000
Thurston-Mason
$ 7,900,000