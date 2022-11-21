The Washington Department of Commerce has announced that at least 22 projects have been conditionally awarded grants from the Small Business Innovation Fund (SBIF) ranging from $500,000 to $5 million.
The total $32.5 million will focus on funding programs and services to help meet the needs of underserved communities, businesses, and entrepreneurs.
The Small Business Innovation Fund supports community-based programs and services addressing the needs of BIPOC entrepreneurs, women-owned small businesses, and businesses located in low-income and rural parts of the state.
Commerce received more than 120 proposals. They were evaluated according to project opportunity, outcome, solution, project readiness, management, and overall budget. Final awards were considered based on the equitable and geographic distribution of the funding, the project’s alignment with the legislation, and the applicant's location and service area.
“We received an unprecedented amount of funding requests,” Small Business Finance and Community Support managing director Linda Womack said in a release. “The selected pool of organizations represents a wide range of projects that will help small businesses across the state access innovative new programs and services to help them build and grow.”
The department is currently negotiating final contract terms with the grantees.