The Washington State Department of Commerce recently announced $2 million in grants to accelerate manufacturing job growth and economic opportunity statewide, with an emphasis on rural communities.
Six businesses and four innovation cluster organizations were awarded $200,000 — each through the Evergreen Manufacturing Grant Program.
These grants support the Building Economic Strength Through Manufacturing Act, which was passed in 2021. The BEST Act provides framework for adding 300,000 new manufacturing jobs over the next decade.
The businesses and companies that received grants are:
- Beta Hatch, in Chelan County, where the grant will be used for research, development, and pilot projects in Wenatchee to expand the company’s controlled environment agriculture and manufacturing of insect-derived products.
- EDGE Cluster, in King County, which is launching Washington’s first private cellular network in the Tacoma tide flats in partnership with Washington Maritime Blue. The grant supports the first phase of the project to provide coverage for maritime manufacturers.
- Evergreen Bioscience Innovation Cluster, in Spokane County, which is developing the Bioscience Innovation Building, a research lab for pharmaceutical and medical device development that will improve collaboration between companies and researches and provide a space for bioscience workforce training. The grant will support a site selection study for the BIB and preliminary design work.
- First Mode, in King County, which will use the funding to support construction of a new facility to manufacture hybrid hydrogen-battery power modules for large industrial vehicles.
- Inland Northwest Aerospace Consortium, in Spokane County, which is developing a statewide network of student-run manufacturing businesses as part of the state’s high school Career and Technical Education programs.
- Ion Q, in Snohomish County, which is a quantum computing hardware and software company. The grant will be used to create a new research and manufacturing facility in Bothell, Washington to build quantum computers.
- OCOchem, in Benton County, which is a clean-tech startup company in Richland, Washington. Funding will support design and engineering work for electrolyzer equipment and additional site preparation for a new production plant to manufacture renewable chemicals necessary for the agriculture and hydrogen sectors.
- Pacific Northwest Renewable Energy LLC, in Grays Harbor, plans to create a new manufacturing facility taking in waste forest biomass to create wood pellets in Grays Harbor County.
- Sandstone Distillery, in Thurston County, where the grant will allow the distillery to build a larger factory.
- Washington VERTical, in Benton County, where, in partnership with the Tri-Cities Economic Development Council, they are developing an Advanced Manufacturing Center focused on attracting technology companies critical to the Small Modular Nuclear Reactor supply chain. The grant will support conducting a readiness assessment and business and market analysis.
“Washington state continues to invest in exploring and building new foundations for economic growth based on innovation, especially in manufacturing and clean energy,” Chris Green, Commerce assistant director for Economic Development and Competitiveness, said. “These grants will help create opportunities in emerging technologies, build infrastructure, create jobs in new industries, and drive economic benefits that strengthen communities for years to come.”