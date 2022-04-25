Tacoma-based Commencement Bank has appointed industry veteran Nigel English to serve as president and COO.
English, who has more than 30 years experience in the industry, previously served as commercial banking market president at Heritage Bank.
In his new role, English will serve as second in command to John Manolides, Commencement's CEO. The two previously worked together at Columbia Bank.
"I have known Nigel for over 20 years. He is a proven bank executive who builds strong teams dedicated to serving their clients and increasing market share. His honesty, reputation in the community, and years of experience make him a perfect fit," said John Manolides, CEO, in a press statement.
In addition to his extensive expertise in business banking, English currently serves as chair for Travel Tacoma Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports, is a board member of The Tacoma-Pierce County Economic Development Board, and is finance chair of Bellarmine Preparatory School Board.