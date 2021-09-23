Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Increases Eligibility for Local Students

Comcast announced earlier this week that it is expanding its Internet Essentials program’s eligibility to the nearly 22,000 Federal Pell Grant recipients in King County.
Students who have received the grant and go to school at an eligible institution can now also make use of Internet Essentials, which offers $9.95-a-month internet service; provides the option to purchase a low-cost computer; and access to digital literacy training.
Since 2011, Comcast has connected 560,000 low-income people across the state to broadband internet, according to a press release.
“Digital equity is key to success in education and economic mobility, now and into the future,” Broderick Johnson, executive vice president of public policy and executive vice president of digital equity, said in the press release. “As our economic, medical, and educational systems become increasingly digital, it’s more important than ever that every American gets online. For those young people pursuing higher education, the expansion of IE eligibility to Pell Grant recipients is a real boost.”
