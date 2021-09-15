Comcast RISE Offering Grants to Small POC-Owned Businesses

Comcast earlier this week announced that it is granting $1 million, as well as technology and marketing resources, to small businesses owned by people of color in King and Pierce Counties.
The $10,000 grants, which will be extended to 100 businesses per eligible city, are focused on businesses three years or older with between one and 25 employees. The supporting Comcast Cable Investment Fund aims to help small businesses owned by people of color thrive amid the effects of the pandemic and beyond, according to a release.
“Comcast is committed to supporting small businesses who have been hit the hardest by the economic impact of the pandemic and we are excited to announce the next wave of our Comcast RISE program here in Washington,” said Rodrigo Lopez, Comcast Washington's senior vice president, in the release. “… we aim to give meaningful support to the small businesses who are shaping our communities.”
Beginning Oct. 1 through the 14th, eligible business can apply by visiting here. Winners will be announced in November.
Comcast is working in partnership with Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Seattle Business Association GSBA, and Seattle Latino Chamber of Commerce.