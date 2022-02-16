Comcast recently opened a new Xfinity store location in the Lakewood Towne Center.
The new 2,400-square-foot retail space offers customers a complete line of Xfinity Home and Comcast Business products and services including Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home, and Xfinity Internet.
The store also will offer services for local businesses interested in utilizing Comcast and Xfinity products. It plans to have a dedicated space for Comcast Business customers to discuss personal business technology needs with a topic expert.
The Lakewood Xfinity Store is the latest development of the company’s investment in Washington state. In the last six years, Comcast has invested roughly $2 billion in Washington with more than 20 retail locations and employing about 4,500 people in the state.