In honor of National STEM/STEAM Day today, Nov. 8, Comcast Washington and the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound have teamed up to advance digital equity and encourage kids in Pierce County to explore and pursue their interests in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (S.T.E.A.M.).
To help close the digital divide, Comcast is donating $15,000 as well as 40 laptops and free internet service to five Boys and Girls Clubs in the South Puget Sound. The move is part of Project UP, the company’s $1 billion commitment to reach 50 million people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world.
The funds, computer equipment, and WiFi coverage will support the Al Davies, Bremerton, Lakewood, Milgard Family Eastside, and Henry T. Schatz branches of the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound. These chapters, located in Tacoma, Bremerton, and Lakewood, are offering programs that seek to help children get online, participate in distance learning, improve their science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics skills, and achieve academic success.
As a part of Internet Essentials, Comcast’s digital equity initiative, the company also recently instituted “Lift Zones” at community and educational centers across the country, including nearly 100 locations expected to open in Washington by the end of the year. These locations, which include the five participating chapters from the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound, provide free internet access and educational tools at learning spaces for students to get connected online, participate in distance learning and to do their homework.