The parent companies of Columbia and Umpqua banks announced late Monday that they received Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approval to merge.
Plans for the merger were announced more than a year ago and will create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West.
FDIC approval was the final regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination of Tacoma-based Columbia Banking System Inc. and Portland-based Umpqua Holdings Corp. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of February, subject to remaining closing conditions, according to a news release.
The companies agreed to extend the outside date under the merger agreement to March 11.
When the deal closes, the combined company will have more than $50 billion in assets and offices in eight Western states that serve customers in all 50 states.
After the deal closes, the holding company will operate under the Columbia Banking System Inc. name and be headquartered in Tacoma. The bank will operate under the Umpqua Bank name and be headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Shareholder approvals for the merger were received on Jan. 26, 2022. Columbia announced on Nov. 7, 2022, that it agreed to divest 10 branches as a condition for obtaining certain regulatory approvals. Two branches are in Washington, in Goldendale and White Salmon, and will be sold to 1st Security Bank of Washington.
Monday’s announcement culminates a tremendous amount of work by both organizations’ staff, Columbia CEO and president Clint Stein said in the release.
“I couldn't be more proud of their collective effort as we look ahead to the completion of our merger," he said. "We are excited to advance to the last phase of our combination and achieve our vision of creating a leading Western regional bank."
Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua, added, "Our combination, and all the potential it holds to unlock value for our customers, communities, associates and shareholders, is one step closer to becoming reality. We are thrilled to complete this combination and begin moving forward as one bank."
When the deal was announced in 2021, The Wall Street Journal valued it at about $5 billion. Under terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own.
Other major subsidiaries and divisions in the deal will include Columbia Trust Co., Columbia Wealth Advisors, and Columbia Private Bank, which will operate under the umbrella of Columbia Wealth Management, as well as Financial Pacific Leasing Inc. The combined company will trade under Columbia's ticker symbol, COLB, on Nasdaq.