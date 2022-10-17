Seattle-based management and consulting company Columbia Hospitality has been recognized by workplace-culture site Comparably in the “Best Company Perks and Benefits” category.
Columbia was selected out of 60,000 companies across the country and is the only hospitality management company represented out of 100 winners, a release said.
“We are honored to be the exclusive hospitality management company awarded best perks/benefits, leading the charge in embracing a new way to do business out of 100 large companies. At Columbia, we work hard to create a culture that’s fun and rewarding, always ensuring our team members have the tools to create extraordinary experiences for our guests,” said CEO John Oppenheimer in a press statement. “Our top-rated benefits, relationship-building opportunities, and career growth beyond imagination continue to translate to loyal team members who are appreciated.”
Comparably Awards are derived from employees’ sentiment ratings about their workplaces anonymously provided on Comparably.com in multiple categories over a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.
“In the current marketplace, having employees highly rank their company for best perks and benefits is a testament to the company’s core values and its strong leadership team that makes it a reality,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar in a press statement. “Columbia Hospitality’s achievement demonstrates the company’s commitment to creating a top workplace culture where people feel valued.”
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
