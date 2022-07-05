Tacoma’s Columbia Bank announced in a release today that it is expanding its business lending division to Utah by hiring Salt Lake City-area bankers Jeffrey Thomas and James Divver.
"Utah is one of the best places in the country to live and work, with a rapidly growing business community we are thrilled to join. The economy is diverse and poised for continued expansion. We aim to be the best regional bank in the West, and Utah is an important part of the big picture for Columbia,” Columbia president and CEO Clint Stein explained in a release, which noted that the U.S. News & World Report puts Utah’s economy at first place when ranking all 50 states.
Divver and Thomas each have more than 20 years of banking leadership experience in their state, and with Columbia will build a team prepared to deliver the full suite of business lending services that Columbia currently offers in Washington, California, Oregon, and Idaho, the release said.
Thomas will take on senior vice president and commercial banking lead positions, with Divver joining as senior vice president and business development officer.
