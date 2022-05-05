Columbia Bank announced this week that it is providing $100,000 in one-time grants through its Warm Home campaign to four organizations focusing on affordable housing options for residents across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.
Each organization will receive $25,000 in grants. Since the creation of Warm Homes four years ago, the campaign has provided $425,000 in one-time grants.
This year's recipients include Jesse Tree in Boise; Pathways to Housing in Redding, California; Interfaith Family Shelter in Everett, Washington; and Homes for Good Housing Agency in Eugene, Oregon.
“We are honored to partner with these critically important organizations to help pave a path to safe, affordable housing for our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” said David Moore Devine, Columbia’s executive vice president and chief marketing and experience officer, in a release. “Each of these organizations brings tremendous creativity and heart to one of our region’s greatest challenges.”
The campaign works to provide funding for various transitional and permanent affordable housing solutions, which includes additional programs and services aimed at breaking the cycle of homelessness for low-income or underserved families and individuals.
