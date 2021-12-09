Columbia Bank announced this week that it has launched the seventh iteration of its annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive.
Since its inception, the effort has sought to help families experiencing homelessness. Those wanting to participate can make donations online or in person at one of the bank’s branches. Warm winter clothing can also be dropped off.
Since launching in 2015, the program has raised nearly $1.5 million in donations, according to a bank release. This year, Columbia Bank anticipates raising some $250,000 and thousands of winter-clothing items. Offerings from the drive, which is happening throughout the bank’s Northwest locations as well as in Northern California (Columbia recently acquired the Sacramento-based Merchants Bank of Commerce), will go toward 65 local homeless shelters and aid organizations throughout Washington as well as in Idaho, Oregon, and Northern California, according to the release.
For more information, head here.