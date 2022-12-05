Professional services and investment management company Colliers has named Scott Blankenship executive managing director and market leader for Puget Sound.
In his new role, Blankenship will oversee all brokerage operations, recruitment, retention, and business development while the company works to re-accelerate the firm’s expansion within the market, a release said.
Blankenship brings more than 30 years of brokerage and executive management experience to Colliers, having previously held senior positions at Kidder Mathews most recently and also at CBRE. Throughout his career, Blankenship has advised clients as a broker while effectively recruiting, training, and mentoring leading brokerage talent across the region, the release said.
"Colliers inspires an entrepreneurial and agile approach to business," said Blankenship in a prepared statement. "The firm provides a very collaborative, inclusive, and dynamic platform and I look forward to being part of it and supporting our teams as we expand and enhance service to our clients."