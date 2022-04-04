The Washington Secretary of State’s office and the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge will host on April 6 and April 12 virtual kickoffs for the 2022 Washington Campus Voting Challenge.
The Washington Campus Voting Challenge is a nonpartisan competition among higher-education institutions aimed at increasing student voter participation and encouraging colleges and universities to help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship. Any accredited, degree-granting, post-secondary institution may join and there is no cost to participate.
During the 30-minute virtual kickoffs, colleges and universities can learn more about the 2022 Washington Campus Voting Challenge, how they can participate in the initiative, and the resources and support that campuses can access.
Both virtual kickoffs begin at 1 p.m.
In addition to national recognition, Washington institutions participating in the ALL IN Challenge are also automatically eligible to earn state awards from the Washington Secretary of State's office through the Washington Campus Voting Challenge.