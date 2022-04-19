Coldwell Banker Realty said today that it has acquired Bellevue-based Coldwell Banker Bain, which provides real estate brokerage services in Washington and Oregon and has South Sound offices that include Tacoma, Puyallup, and Gig Harbor.
Terms of the deal were not released.
The announcement comes less than a year after US RES Holding LCC, an investment company and subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corp., bought Coldwell Banker Bain from then-owner and chairman Bill Riss.
“Coldwell Banker Realty is a real estate company and is a better match,” Mike Grady, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Bain, said in an email when asked about the deal’s timing months after the last purchase. “They will support CB Bain’s brokers with additional resources and tools. This transition will allow brokers to leverage the size and scale of what Coldwell Banker Realty has to offer.”
Grady and his local management team that includes John Deely, executive vice president of operations, and Tasha Pasco, executive vice president of sales and leadership development, will remain in place.
Following the strategic acquisition of The Landover Corp., doing business as Coldwell Banker Bain, from US RES Holding LLC, the real estate brokerage will continue to operate under the banner of Coldwell Banker Bain, according to a news release.
What’s known today as Coldwell Banker Bain opened 50 years ago and has been rooted in the luxury market since its inception. It adds 1,300 independent sales agents across 37 offices, from Bellingham, Washington, to Bend, Oregon, to Coldwell Banker Realty, which now boasts more than 53,000 affiliated sales associates in 642 offices in 55 U.S. markets. Combined, closed sales volume was nearly $204 billion in 2021. Coldwell Banker Bain sales volume exceeded $8 billion last year and it ranked as the top network affiliate in adjusted gross income out of 3,000 offices across 40 countries and territories, the release said.
“At Coldwell Banker Bain, we take immense pride in the support and services we provide to our agents and employees, which ultimately leads to superior knowledge, advocacy, and service to exceed our clients' expectations,” Grady said in the news release. “We’re excited to continue helping our clients and customers realize their homeownership dreams under the same trusted name and brand of Coldwell Banker Bain, now with the support from the company-owned operations.”
Grady, who joined Coldwell Banker Bain in 1994 and was named CEO in 2021, was recently named to the 2022 Swanepoel Power 200, a list of the most powerful people in residential real estate.
M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty, said in the release: “I’m excited to welcome Coldwell Banker Bain. The company has been a North Star for luxury real estate for over 50 years and we are proud to support their legacy. Both organizations share our rich Coldwell Banker culture and heritage and take great pride in the technology, service and support offered to our agents, clients, and consumers. Together we further bolster our surrounding affiliates with a strategically unified Coldwell Banker front. They make a remarkable addition to our team.”
Coldwell Banker Realty is part of Realogy Brokerage Group, a subsidiary of Madison, New Jersey-based Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Realogy Holdings reported 2021 revenues of $8 billion and net income of $343 million.