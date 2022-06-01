Global education company Coding Dojo has partnered with City University of Seattle (CityU) to provide Coding Dojo graduates an expedited pathway to receiving their Bachelor's or Master's degree in applied computer science.
Registration is now open.
Graduates from Coding Dojo programs — including software development, data science, and cybersecurity — are eligible for admission to CityU. Students aren't required to have a background in STEM to be accepted into CityU's Master's program, but those who already have a STEM-related bachelor's degree can complete the applied computer science degree in as few as five courses.
Coding Dojo graduates can waive up to three courses in the computer science programs at CityU. Graduates can also challenge up to 25 percent of their CityU degree and can use belt projects from Coding Dojo for multiple course challenges to receive up to 20 credits (five courses) toward their computer science degree.
Courses are offered online, in-person, and or in a hybrid format so students can fit their studies around their schedules. Coding Dojo graduates also have lifetime access to career services like one-on-one coaching, résumé and portfolio preparation, mock interviews, and workshops to help graduates land new jobs in the technology field.