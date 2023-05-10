In an effort to raise funds and awareness for pediatric health care in the Yakima Valley, coach and athlete Shannon Mahre will begin this month a 62-mile run through Yakima, Naches, Tieton, and Selah.
Funds from the event will support Children’s Miracle Network pediatric programs affiliated with MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, including the neonatal intensive care unit, family birthplace, and Children’s Village.
“Giving back, helping others, building up community, and focusing my time on goals that benefit others will always be a priority in my life,” said Mahre in a prepared statement. “I’ll never forget the days that we spent with our newborn in the NICU and the amazing care that he received, and we received. The things that we learned from the nurses and doctors, and the lifelong friendships that we made with the people that took care of our baby when we couldn’t.”
The event will kick off May 21 at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. The run will then traverse sections of the Cowiche Canyon trail system and the Yakima Greenway before finishing at Children’s Village for a community celebration. Yakima Valley residents can join the event by running a section of the route or donating to the cause.
Tree Top in Selah is the presenting sponsor. For more information on the 100K for $100K event or to donate, visit here.