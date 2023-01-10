Accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP has announced plans to open a new office in Tacoma in the first quarter of 2023.
With the opening, CLA will become the only national CPA firm with an office in Tacoma.
This is the firm's 10th Washington location. The firm also has offices in Bellevue, Spokane, Yakima, Kennewick, Wenatchee, Omak, Othello, Quincy, and Moses Lake.
“We’re excited to expand our footprint and bring the CLA family to a growing market like Tacoma,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA, in a prepared statement. “The current redevelopment of downtown Tacoma is very impressive and we’re glad to be a part of it.”
CLA has hired longtime Tacoma CPA Robert Best to help lead the office. Best has more than 30 years of experience working with Tacoma businesses.
CLA already has many clients in the Tacoma area, a release noted.
“Tacoma’s flourishing redevelopment and strong talent pool is exactly why we are so excited for our latest expansion,” said CLA Western Washington managing principal Dan Frein in a prepared statement. “This is a tremendous opportunity to deliver seamless client experiences and bring our firm promise to the Tacoma marketplace, while finding ways to positively impact the community.”