The Washington State Department of Commerce is asking owners of buildings more than 20,000 square feet to participate in the rulemaking process for Washington's recently expanded Clean Buildings Performance Standard.
The first webinar to establish rules, reporting requirements, and financial incentives is set for 10:30 a.m. on April 13.
“We seek a wide range of input from the public and stakeholders as we work to design the program and reporting requirements for the Clean Buildings expansion,” Commerce assistant director for energy Michael Furze said in a release. “This planned series of workshops is an opportunity for communities, building owners, and the industry to help shape how buildings operate, the cost to maintain them, and the role they play in reaching Washington state’s energy efficiency and emission reduction goals.”
Buildings are the most rapidly growing source of greenhouse gas emissions in Washington and the second biggest carbon polluter behind transportation. The Clean Buildings Performance Standard is meant to encourage building owners to think about the performance of their buildings and how they can improve their efficiency, the release said.
Making buildings energy efficient is also key in meeting the state’s climate goals, and will provide improved air quality and lower energy costs, which can save building owners money over time, the release said.
Building owners interested in attending the “Introduction to the Clean Buildings Expansion”webinar can find the Zoom meeting link here, and can visit the Clean Buildings Program page on Commerce’s website.