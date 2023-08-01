National accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP has acquired Tacoma-based Frost & Co. PLLC, effective today. Frost, a full-service accounting firm in the South Sound for more than 35 years, also has an office in Lacey.
The addition of Frost & Co. gives CLA more than 30 professionals in offices in Tacoma and Lacey and more than triples its South Sound presence, CLA said in a news release. Frost offices are now CLA. Previously, Frost & Co. was an independent member of BDO Alliance USA, CLA said.
Frost adds 23 employees and $5 million in revenue to CLA, according to a report in Accounting Today, which ranks CLA No. 8 in its 2023 list of the Top 100 Firms, with $1.663 billion in annual revenue.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CLA now has 11 locations across Washington, according to CLA’s release. Frost joins CLA at a new office in Tacoma (1145 Broadway, Suite 1300) while the Lacey office will remain at its current location.
CLA announced in January that it planned to open an office in Tacoma in the first quarter. Its South Sound offices join other Washington offices in Bellevue, Kennewick, Moses Lake, Omak, Othello, Quincy, Spokane, Wenatchee, and Yakima.
“Frost & Company’s reputation and business was built by taking a big-picture approach and being truly useful to our clients,” Frost & Co. managing partner and CEO David Coates, CPA, said in the release. “CLA’s continued success, strong growth, and intentional values helps us to further deliver on this commitment by enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our clients. Whether our clients need tax, audit, or advisory assistance, together we have the skills, knowledge, and breadth of services to impact our clients’ business.”
Frost works with closely held companies, nonprofits, and individuals in service areas of assurance, tax, and consulting. It offers industry experience in construction, health care, professional services, and real estate.
Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer for CLA, said in the release that the Frost team consistently delivers superior service and creative out-of-the-box thinking.
“The team’s deep industry knowledge, valuable insight, technical skills, personal attention, and partner involvement has contributed to long-standing relationships as trusted advisers to its clients,” Engelbrecht said. “CLA shares a very similar client promise and values, so we are excited to welcome our new colleagues and expand our footprint as the only national CPA firm in the Tacoma region.”
With more than 8,500 people and nearly 130 U.S. locations, CLA offers industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. CLA is an independent network member of CLA Global.