The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) has green-lighted $3.375 million in low-interest loans and $1.175 million in grants for three economic development and public infrastructure projects, including a project in the City of Tenino in Thurston County.
The City of Tenino will receive a $1.125 million loan and $375,000 grant for the “Southwest Washington Agricultural Business and Innovation Park Project.” This project includes engineering, design, and construction of a public facility, along with new sidewalks and parking lot.
Additional projects that will receive funding include:
- Port of Skagit County for the “Watershed Business Park Project 1 Development Project.”
- The City of Palouse in Whitman County for the “St. Elmo Revitalization Study.”
“These three projects represent the range of projects that CERB funds. Projects that lead to job growth across the State through infrastructure development and planning. Strategic infrastructure funding is a crucial building block for economic growth. The board is pleased to collaborate with each of these communities as they work to create permanent private sector jobs.” said CERB Chair Michael Echanove in a statement.