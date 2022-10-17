Now through Oct. 25, the City of Tacoma is accepting proposals for strategic partners who can provide technical assistance to enhance outcomes in three core areas — financial literacy, credit repair, and digital literacy — to help address the impacts of COVID-19 and preexisting structural barriers faced by Tacoma’s small and micro-businesses.
The City noted in a release that the technical assistance should be structured to take businesses to a more expert level of understanding than cohort-based programs or training modules provided by local and regional providers.
“It is vital to a thriving city that we ensure that Tacoma’s disadvantaged small businesses have the support they need to navigate the challenges they face and position themselves for future success and growth,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards in a prepared statement. “If you want to be a part of strengthening Tacoma’s economy, we’d love to see your proposal.”
