The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce has announced a partnership with Comcast and the City of Tacoma for the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund.
The new resource provides $150,000 of direct financial support to BIPOC and women-owned small businesses based in Tacoma, a release said.
“The point of this fund is to see small businesses recover, survive, and thrive in the face of challenges dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to affect many local businesses,” the release said.
The new partnership falls under Comcast’s $1 billion Project UP Initiative, which looks to advance digital equity and other opportunities to tens of millions of people across the next decade, the release said.
The application window opens today. Find out more here.