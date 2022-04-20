The City of Tacoma recently announced that it has come to an agreement with Pierce County to develop a 2.9-acre parcel of land that has been vacant for the past 15 years.
The property, considered under Pierce County’s jurisdiction, is located at 3561 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma. Once the transfer is complete, the City of Tacoma or Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority (TCRA) will develop the land for mixed-income housing.
Pierce County first acquired the property in 2000 as part of a larger land deal to be developed for county facilities. When those plans fell through, the county declared the property as surplus in 2007.
The land adjacent to 3561 Pacific Ave. is owned by TCRA. At a meeting in late March this year, a proposal by Mercy Housing Northwest was approved to build 81 units of affordable housing accompanied by an early learning center and community space.
Once the transfer is complete, plans for development include a minimum of 80 units reserved specifically for lower-income households. At least two-thirds of the residential units will additionally be dedicated to households whose incomes are at or below 80 percent of the area median income or have an annual income of $57,750 for a three-person household.
The agreement also permits the property to be potentially used as a temporary shelter through Dec. 31, 2023.
If a temporary shelter has not been constructed by 2023, the agreement allows the option to extend the temporary shelter offer on site for two years, with the county’s consent. This option will continue in two-year increments until development begins on the site.
“To help address the challenges we face related to the housing crisis in the region, we asked for a review of county-owned properties with the intent to find a path with our partners to see more housing built,” said Pierce County Council Vice Chair Marty Campbell in a release. “This agreement carries out a shared priority between the county and city to increase affordable housing in the region and provide economic development in our neighborhoods.”